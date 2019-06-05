MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 on Wednesday afternoon while they battled a grass fire from mile marker 14 to about mile marker 15.5.
According to Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett, crews with the county and with the Clarksville Fire Department worked for about an hour and a half to knock down flames in the grass and in the trees.
Baggett said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
No injuries were reported.
