CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Michael Chase had to make a plan to vote in the 2020 Election.
It included driving 9 hours from Tallahassee, FL where he was doing a work project, to make it back to Clarksville and vote.
But he hit a major speed bump when he got to his polling location and was told his name wasn’t in the system.
Chase says he hasn’t voted since 2008 but had no idea his registration could be purged for inactivity considering he hasn’t moved or changed his residential address since 2007.
“I was told when you register, you’re registered,” said Chase.
Unfortunately for Chase, that wasn’t always true because of an old state law that’s since been updated.
The Montgomery County Election Commission Administrator Elizabeth Black explained that there is a lengthy process that happens before anyone gets purged.
Black said in 2013, Chase was sent a piece of mail telling him that he was put on the inactive list since he had missed two federal elections. After that he was given two more federal elections to have any kind of contact with the Election Commission. It could have been getting his driver’s license and telling the clerk he wanted to register to vote, changing his address, asking for a replacement ID card, or voting; and he would’ve gone off of inactivity. But he didn’t do that.
“I never got this card that said I needed to reconfirm my information or anything,” said Chase.
After making no changes since 2008 and missing four federal elections, Chase was purged from the system on July 10, 2017.
Chase says he did go from his Woodlawn Elementary polling location to speak with the Election Commission about not being able to vote. “They printed out a copy of the law that states that they followed the state law when they purged me,” he said.
Black said they encouraged him to go back to the polls and fill out a provisional ballot. News4 told him to do the same. Chase told reporter Ryan Breslin, “After you texted me that, telling me I should be able to do that, I went back and asked. That’s when they took me over and gave me a provisional ballot to vote with.”
“I feel that I did everything I could to get my vote in,” said Chase.
Looking back on his Election Day, he said he does bear responsibility for the mishap, “I should have been voting more, I should’ve been taking the time to vote.” He continued, “I learned my lesson. I know that I’m going to at least make a phone call before I go to vote and make sure I’m still registered.”
He wanted to share his story so other voters remember to check their registration status in the future and not wait until Election Day. He said, “Know your laws and get out there sooner than later. Don’t wait ‘til last minute cause then if there is a problem there’s nothing you can do about it last minute. When you’re waiting ‘til the day of to vote, nothing you can do. Early voting is the best way to go.”
News4 also reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office about purging. While the Election Commission was following state law at the time when they purged Chase, the current law now only makes voters inactive if there is evidence that a voter has moved.
Director of Communications Julia Bruck said, “If there is evidence the voter has moved outside of the county, and notice to the voter has been sent to the voter, a voter may be removed if the voter has not had any contact with the election commission for two November elections after the notice has been sent.”
The Secretary of State’s Office also says they receive daily notifications regarding individuals who have died, moved, or are convicted of a felony and need to be purged.
If a voter is concerned about their registration status, they can check the Voter Registration Information Lookup.
“I will tell you it won’t happen to me again,” said Chase. He plans on making sure to keep his registration current moving forward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.