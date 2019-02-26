David Cagle was one of the secret keepers of the color white.
A longtime employee of the Dupont plant in New Johnsonville, he said it was instilled in all the employees to make sure no one knew how the company manufactured the color white.
After all, the pure white color made by the company, spun off to become Chemours in New Johnsonville, was used in everything from Oreo cookies to the paint on walls.
“You will not give away any of their trade secrets,” Cagle said.
Now the mayor of New Johnsonville, Cagle shudders at the thought of a foreign power stealing that secret and recreating the color cheaper, and what it could mean for the hundreds of employees who work at Chemours.
“Do you think the town would survive if the plant closed?” asked the News4 I-Team.
“It would survive but it would be hard,” Cagle said.
The FBI believes the threat to New Johnsonville is real, claiming that between 2008 and 2011, Chinese spies successfully infiltrated a Dupont plant in Northern California and stole key secrets to making the color.
Calling it economic espionage, the FBI is warning that the concern is real for the United States, as the Chinese government is actively trying to steal secrets from major American companies.
"It is an overt effort on the part of the Chinese government,” said Craig Fair, FBI special agent in charge of counterintelligence and counterterrorism.
The FBI sites other cases of Chinese spies trying to steal trade secrets to products from companies like Intel and Apple.
"it's an insidious and pervasive and persistent problem,” Fair said.
In New Johnsonville, folks at only lunch spot in town said if the plant closed due to losing business to China, all their jobs would be lost too.
“That’s 80 percent of our sales,” said waitress Aquilla Coleman.
