MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A Memphis elementary school student was shot on Thursday morning by another student, Memphis Police said.
The 13-year-old student was shot at Cummings Elementary School around 9:15 a.m. and was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The student is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.
1037 Cummings shooting update. pic.twitter.com/9pwIWNSi7c— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2021
Police said after the call was received, they worked to evacuate the school and search for the possible shooter.
Students were taken by buses to a nearby church where parents could pick them up.
While law enforcement agencies searched the school, the student who believed to be the shooter turned himself at a police precinct. He had fled the school after the shooting.
Shelby County Schools sent the following statement regarding the incident:
“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”
