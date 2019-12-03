Cash Reward offered for identity of Apple Watch thief

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the identification of a person recorded on video stealing Apple Watches in Cool Springs.
According to Franklin Police, the suspect stole five Apple Watches from the Cool Springs Galleria Apple Store display table on November 30.
The five Apple Watches were worth a reported loss of about $3,000.
If anyone can provide information regarding the suspect or this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Alternatively, you can submit an anonymous tip online, here.
