CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bomb threat was reported at a restaurant on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville on Thursday evening, the school posted on its Twitter account.
The threat was reported at the Subway in the Catherine Evans Harvill Building. Due to the threat, people are being told to avoid the area.
APSU ALERT: Bomb threat in the Subway on the Clarksville campus/Catherine Evans Harvill Building. Please avoid the area.— Austin Peay (@austinpeay) January 21, 2021
