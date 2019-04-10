Belmont University announced Wednesday that Casey Alexander has been hired as its next basketball coach, replacing Rick Byrd.
A press conference will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. to officially introduce Alexander.
Alexander was the head coach at Lipscomb University the past six season, leading the Bisons to a 29-8 record and a berth in the NIT championship game.
"I couldn't be more pleased and grateful to welcome Casey back home to Belmont," Belmont University President Dr. Bob Fisher said in a news release. "Casey was such an important part of our university as a student, basketball player and a member of our coaching team for many years. We are amazed at all that he has accomplished in building successful teams as a head coach and we look forward to him bringing that same integrity, class, leadership and passion for fair-competition to Belmont."
Alexander played point guard for Byrd and Belmont during his college career, helping the then-Rebels to a No. 1 national ranking and the NAIA semifinals during a 37-2 season in 1995.
"Casey embodies everything we are looking for in our next head coach," athletics director Scott Corley said in a news release. "Firstly, he is a man of high character that will not take any shortcuts to success. Secondly, as a former player and assistant coach, he understands our core values and the approach that makes Belmont basketball so well respected nationally. Lastly, Casey is a winner. He's won at every step of his basketball career and I expect that to continue as the leader of this program. I am so excited to welcome Casey, Sunni, and his three children back to Belmont!"
Alexander, 46, then spent 16 seasons as a part of Byrd's coaching staff before becoming head coach at Stetson in Deland, FL, in 2011.
"It's an honor and a great privilege to have the opportunity to return to Belmont," Alexander said in a news release. "I'm grateful that Dr. Fisher and Scott Corley believe I'm the right person to lead this incredibly successful program. The experiences gained over the last eight years have shaped and impacted me greatly, and I return to Belmont far better positioned to lead."
Alexander has helped the Bisons to their best three-year stretch in the Division I era and the first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
Lipscomb won 113 games during Alexander's tenure, including 72 the last three seasons.
"This will always be Coach Byrd's program in my mind," Alexander said in a news release. "So nothing will motivate me more than to make him proud and honor his legacy. We have a history of sustained excellence at Belmont, and everything is in place to build upon recent successes and make new history. We're ready to get to work."
