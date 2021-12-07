Sumner County EMA logo

SUMMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – According to the Sumner County EMA, the 9-1-1 Phone Lines are down in the county.

If you need emergency services, please call one of the following numbers:

615-561-2308

615-561-2219

615-561-2038

