MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities released the identities of the three people killed in a plane crash near the Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warren County Sheriff's Department identified the victims as Lt. Col. Shellie D. Huether, Capt. Jessica N. Wright and Sgt. Scott Bumpus. All three were members of the Air National Guard out of Nashville.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported the plane, a Piper PA 28, left from the McMinnville Airport around 12:40 p.m.

A witness reported seeing the airplane attempt to return to the airport when the crash occurred.

According to FAA records, the plane was registered to the Lebanon Flying Club, a non-profit club based at Lebanon Municipal Airport.

The NTSB told News 4 they are in the preliminary stage of the investigation.

The national guard says they will be releasing more information later this week.