MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities released the identities of the three people killed in a plane crash near the Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon.
The Warren County Sheriff's Department identified the victims as Lt. Col. Shellie D. Huether, Capt. Jessica N. Wright and Sgt. Scott Bumpus. All three were members of the Air National Guard out of Nashville.
Three people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed near the Warren County Memorial Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board reported the plane, a Piper PA 28, left from the McMinnville Airport around 12:40 p.m.
A witness reported seeing the airplane attempt to return to the airport when the crash occurred.
According to FAA records, the plane was registered to the Lebanon Flying Club, a non-profit club based at Lebanon Municipal Airport.
The NTSB told News 4 they are in the preliminary stage of the investigation.
The national guard says they will be releasing more information later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.