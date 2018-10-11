A Nashville woman is packing up a U-Haul and bringing supplies to her hometown in Florida which was severely damaged during Hurricane Michael.
Jami Joe grew up in Calhoun County, Florida. Pictures from the area show roads covered in downed trees, schools ripped apart and homes flattened.
“It looks like a tornado has taken the entire county,” Joe said.
Calhoun County is about 50 miles from Mexico Beach, Florida where Michael made landfall.
“It was touch,” Joe said. “Watching the news and being 400 miles away from your family, knowing what’s going on.”
Joe’s father is the local fire chief and her brother is the assistant chief, she says they’ve been working non-stop since the storm passed.
“Last night was just rescuing people from homes that had collapsed,” Joe said.
Now Joe is working to do her part to help, buying supplies like water, food and fuel and packing them in a U-Haul to drive to Florida on Sunday.
“Economically speaking your dealing with some of the poorest counties in the state of Florida, and so they were struggling to begin with and now it's been flattened,” Joe said.
Joe says she will take these supplies to the fire stations for first responders to distribute.
“Just is gut-wrenching to know that people are hurting,” Joe said. “They've lost everything.”
If you would like to donate supplies to Joe for her trip you can email her at info@jamijoe.com.
You can also donate to a hurricane fund for the town at Mainstreetbloutstown.org.
