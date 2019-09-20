CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Beachaven Winery is hosting a four-day honor to Veterans, including a special concert by Lee Greenwood.
Over 500 flags are in place in a field at the winery, in a Field of Honor - Tribute to Veterans.
The flags are sponsored in a tribute to veterans, active duty soldiers and sailors, and first responders including police officers.
To sponsor a flag in honor or tribute to the memory of your loved one, the cost is $40.00. Each sponsored flag bears a placard with an individual message, and yellow ribbon.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall is also in place until Sunday.
The Traveling Tribute Wall is a multi-division, nationally recognized, Veteran owned and operated small business. They got started through their 80% Traveling Vietnam Wall, and has been a part of more than 300 events across America over the last 8 years.
Lee Greenwood's concert, which will be general admission ticketed, is scheduled for 7:30PM on Saturday, September 21st.
For more information on the concert and full weekend of activities, visit the winery website.
Beechaven Winery
1100 Dunlop Ln.,
Clarksville, Tennessee 37040
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.