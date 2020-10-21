NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a documentary just aired in Rome, the Pope expressed support for governments establishing civil unions for same-sex couples. The statements have gotten the attention of many including those in the Catholic faith and people in the LGBTQ community.
Eric A. Patton said he became an ordained minister in part to help same-sex couples in their weddings.
"The majority of same sex couples do not have a church affiliation, which is sad being a gay Christian myself," said Patton. "They have a right to be married."
Patton said in a time when we're seeing more churches outwardly support the LGBTQ community, he's not surprised by the Pope's comments.
"This is huge," he said. "This is a huge step forward in the right direction for the Pope and the Catholic Church."
Bruce Morrill is a professor of Roman Catholic studies at Vanderbilt. He points out the Pope's statements are getting a very split reaction among the Catholic faith, some saying the statements are against church teachings.
"One analysis could be the Pope signalizing to bishops, back off on these oppositions and take on a more public posture of supportiveness," said Morrill.
Both Patton and Morrill believe the statements come from continued discussions and changing perspectives among other denominations.
"It's not at all historic in terms of a change in the internal operation of the church," said Morrill. "I think it does have an effect on Roman Catholics as a culture. Catholics, especially in this country, take very seriously what a given Pope has to say."
"He could do a lot better if he'd just say he's for marriage," said Patton. "Still, people will listen to this, and it will make a difference."
