CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been more than 24 hours since the bombing at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. News 4 found one local veteran with ties to that country and got his reaction to the airport bombing, and the exit of troops from the country.

Retired Command Sergeant Major Richard Holladay has been deployed to Afghanistan during his time in service, and said after seeing what was happening there recently, he hoped something like Thursday’s bombing wouldn’t happen.

Kabul airport attack kills at least 95 Afghans, 13 US troops Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

The grief and shock following the attack near Kabul Airport on Thursday that killed Americans and Afghans is being felt halfway around the world.

“She said can you imagine being those families that were 3 days out for their loved one being back in their homes and to get a phone call,” Holladay said his wife told him after news of the death of service members. “The living a lot of times are the concern in this situation now and if that were my son, it would be a hard pill to swallow,” he added.

Retired Sgt. Major Richard Holladay deployed to Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago but Thursday’s attack brings him right back to the war-torn country.

“But my first thoughts were, okay we need to look at this, and see why this happened. What went wrong? and as we continue this withdrawal then we need to pause and stop and figure out wat happened and not let it anymore,” Retired Command Sergeant Major Richard Holladay said.

And it isn’t just his fellow Americans Holladay worries about. He shows us a photograph with his former Afghan interpreter.

‘That’s just one of the many examples of the people that risked their lives for us that we should be looking at. Obviously our first concern is US citizens, but are we rushing to failure to those people that were loyal to us,” said Holladay.

President Joe Biden vowed to hunt down the terrorists which Holladay says is one step.

Biden to contact families of 13 US service members killed in Kabul President Joe Biden plans to contact the families of the 13 US service members who were killed in Thursday's suicide attack outside of Kabul's international airport, according to a senior White House official.

“When I heard the President’s warning yesterday about we’re going to come get you, okay that’s great. Right now the concern needs to be on what caused it and how do we stop it from happening again? and I don’t know if that’s been addressed. So that’s my number one concern,” the Retired Command Sergeant Major said.

Holladay knows the question people are probably asking: What does he think about the withdrawal of American troops?