MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A new roof for a worthy homeowner.
Murfreesboro veteran James Voss is getting a new roof put on his home, and crews were out Wednesday working on it.
"I'm a disabled war veteran. I was in the Iraq war in 2004 and 2005 and I got hurt a little bit in the war," said Voss.
Contractors working with Purple Heart Homes say this is a nationwide effort, and Voss said he loves organizations that give back to veterans. Local organizations like Tim Leeper Roofing in Old Hickory are helping to replace the roof.
"It's awesome, I mean it needs a new roof, it's getting older, and I love it."
Voss said his daughter Michaela helped picked out the color of the roof's shingles.
To find out more about Purple Heart Homes, click here.
