NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Marine has taken his military skills and transitioned them into a career in construction, leading him to big opportunities during Nashville’s boom-era.
John Feathers, a former military sergeant, is now a construction supervisor at Skanska USA. During his three years in Music City, he has played a key role in changing Nashville’s skyline.
“I’d say it’s inspiring to me because I never thought that I’d be in construction,” Feathers said. “It’s really inspiring to drive through downtown Nashville, being an iconic city, and see the buildings just coming off the interstate. I can say I worked on that building.”
Feathers has helped build the LifeWay headquarters downtown and most recently, Tennessee’s tallest apartment tower: The Place at 5th + Broad. But he wasn’t always destined to have a hand in Nashville’s changing landscape.
After a brief stint in college, Feathers joined the Marines in 2006. He served two deployments to Afghanistan during his service, working his way up the ranks to a sergeant.
After his time in the military, he went back to school to the University of Tennessee where he majored in journalism and television production. It was at a TV job that he, by chance, helped with work on a remodel at his company’s building. That’s where John’s helping hand and problem-solving skills were quickly noticed by the lead construction team.
“So, they were like ‘Well we’ve got this big project in downtown Nashville,” Feathers said about his now-current team at Skanska USA. “Would you be interested in joining our team and moving to Nashville?’”
Feathers moved to Nashville in 2017 and has had opportunities to work on some of the city’s most recognized skyscrapers. He said the skills he learned during his time in the Marines has played a pivotal role in the job he has today as a supervisor for one of the top construction companies in the world.
“Working in construction, you will find that you’ve got a lot of ex-military guys because it falls right into our wheelhouse. It’s dedication to getting the job done and a lot of hard work,” Feathers said. “You can’t really gripe about it a lot. You’re gonna be out there in the winter, summer... sometimes it’s gonna be raining. You can’t complain a whole lot, you just gotta get it.”
Currently, Feathers is working on a new entertainment development in Clarksville that will serve as an arena concert venue, the first of its kind in Montgomery County.
