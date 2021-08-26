NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local veteran helped get an Afghan ally and his family to safety amidst chaos overseas. The relationships army veteran Matt Hovsepian formed while serving in Afghanistan have endured a decade.
“The bond that we have with our interpreters, they’re our brothers. They’re just - they’re with us,” he explained. “It’s just absolutely remarkable what these people did for our country.
Now, his friends need his help. “We want to pull our friends out. We know what’s going to happen,” Zabihullah Jalali became an interpreter for the US Army at age 17. 10 years later, he and his family are running for their lives.
“We kind of saw the writing on the wall, so about a week before his home city fell, I told him like, ‘hey man, you gotta go.’ So, he went,” Hovsepian said.
With nothing but a suitcase, Jalali, his wife and their four-year-old daughter made the perilous journey to Kabul. Just two days before explosions would kill dozens of people at the very same airport, Hovsepian got the text that his friend got a plane ticket.
“You have perfect strangers that are forming bonds and forming trust immediately for humanity. We’re pulling people out of this country and we’re saving lives,” Hovsepian said. “That’s been really, really refreshing to be a part of.”
Jalali and his family are safe, but so many others are not. Hovsepians wants Americans to remember their allies. “We need to get these folks out of there. We made a deal with them. Left, right, middle, care about Afghans, don’t care about Afghans. I think at the end of the day we can all agree we care about people and we need to do what’s right by people.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for Jalali and his family, who had to leave everything behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.