Local trucking company making hiring process easier for new applicants

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - At R.E. West in Ashland City, truckers leave every day to deliver goods all throughout the country.
The sights and experiences are some of the perks of the job, but it's demanding work.
"Some people are out 7-10 days, and home on the weekends,” said R.E. West VP Allen Kemp. “We have drivers here that are out three to four weeks at a time.”
It's this lifestyle, paired with pandemic life, that caused many truckers to decide to leave the industry for good.
“You’ve got that compounded by the fact that we have a lot of drivers that’ve aged out of the industry and we just haven’t had young people come into the industry to replace them,” Kemp said.
Kemp says his company makes it an easy process for those wanting to get in.
“We have crafted a program that allows somebody to come off the street having never driven a truck," he said.
For almost 20 years, Kemp says R.E. West has offered CDL training on-site, with experienced drivers.
Once new drivers are fully vetted and licensed, they start right into a job with the company.
“Ultimately what we’re trying to do here is not just have drivers for our company but bring people into the industry,” Kemp said.
All you need to start the process is a college diploma.
R.E. West is a family-run company and say they include a driver’s family in the hiring process, to make sure everyone is onboard with the demanding schedule.
Anyone interested in the R.E. West training program can call 888-443-9378 or visit www.rewest.com. For those looking for third-party CDL Testing, you can contact Amy Lackey at 615-854-9617 or visit www.cdltester.com.
