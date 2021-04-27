NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville is home to hundreds of great organizations who work tirelessly to bring smiles and comfort to so many.
One of those groups is Music City Pet Partners, who are trained and insured therapy animal teams that visit facilities in need of enhancing the quality of care to their clients.
The organization wasn't allowed into its facilities because of COVID-19 in 2020, but they are back and ready to help those in need!
Music City Pet Partners' visits are free of charge. Their teams consist of many therapy dogs, but they also have several therapy cat and mini horse teams as well.
For more information on the organization, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.