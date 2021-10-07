NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dr. Justin Briggs, the President of The Briggs Institute Incorporated, recently created a sex test. He said it's kind of like those tests in Cosmo magazine, only a whole lot more scientific.
"We'll have the richest data set in history on human sexuality," Briggs said.
The test covers everything from hygiene and grooming to words and terms. Your anonymous data is then grouped with everyone else's, and anyone can go online and see the trends. Briggs said, already, that their data is knocking down all kinds of myths.
"You know, young men want sex all the time. That's just not the case," Briggs said. "The two most commonly given answers for sexual frequency are, 'one to two times per week' and 'two to three times per week.'"
When it comes to that age-old question, "what do men and women want," Briggs hopes to get real answers. The ultimate goal is to help improve your love life.
"Because when you talk about that, you're really going to know one another probably at a level that you've never really known before," said Briggs said.
Briggs also said this test would help the world of science.
"That's exciting, accurate sex education data that we hope becomes a part of the Zeit Geist and that people have more informed conversations about sex, a better understanding of what people like and dislike, what people are actually doing, and we're really excited about that," Briggs said.
The test takes about 30 minutes. It costs $5, and the results are anonymous. You can take the test by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.