NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The local leaders and lawmakers in Tennessee reacted to the guilty verdict in the former police officer Derek Chauvin.
U.S. Rep Jim Cooper tweeted about the verdict "Guilty on all counts. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd is served."
However, Cooper was not the only local lawmaker reacting to the news. Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), chairwoman of the Senate Democratic Caucus, and Rep. Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, praised the jury's decision.
Rep. Mark Green tweeted about the decision calling Chauvin’s "actions were sickening and irrefutable—he was a bad cop." But, Green added that is "no reflection of the vast majority of men and women in blue who protect our freedoms with dignity, honor, and courage."
Vanderbilt released a statement to the university community. To read the full statement, click here.
TSU President said she was "pleased that a measure of justice has been served in the death of George Floyd." But, Dr. Glenda Glover told everyone to "remain prayerful."
It was not just churches and lawmakers reacting to the news. Metro Police Chief John Drake called the actions of Chauvin "an atrocious crime committed by a police officer."
Community Oversight Board Executive Director Jill Fitcheard also released a statement regarding the Chauvin trial.
The Tennessee Titans took to social media after the verdict.
ACLU of Tennessee executive director Hedy Weinberg released this statement:
“Today’s historic verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin brings rare accountability for police. However, one verdict will not ensure transformative justice. Achieving this outcome for George Floyd is only the first step in addressing police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and the use of excessive force against Black and Brown communities dating back to police departments’ inception as slave patrols created to monitor, control, and oppress Black communities."
Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on one charge of second-degree murder, one charge of third-degree murder, and one charge of second-degree manslaughter.
The second-degree murder charge carries up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced in eight weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.