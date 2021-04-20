NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The local leaders and lawmakers in Tennessee reacted to the guilty verdict in the former police officer Derek Chauvin.

U.S. Rep Jim Cooper tweeted about the verdict "Guilty on all counts. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd is served."

However, Cooper was not the only local lawmaker reacting to the news. Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), chairwoman of the Senate Democratic Caucus, and Rep. Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, praised the jury's decision.

Raumesh Akbari and Vincent Dixie joint statement “A Minneapolis jury affirmed what should be true in all of America: Police brutality is illegal and no one is above the law. But George Floyd’s young daughter is still without her father. While this verdict is a new opportunity for healing and a relief for communities that have been rejected by the courts time and time again, we still have to confront the horrific culture of police brutality and ensure that accountability is the standard, not the exception.”

Rep. Mark Green tweeted about the decision calling Chauvin’s "actions were sickening and irrefutable—he was a bad cop." But, Green added that is "no reflection of the vast majority of men and women in blue who protect our freedoms with dignity, honor, and courage."

TSU President said she was "pleased that a measure of justice has been served in the death of George Floyd." But, Dr. Glenda Glover told everyone to "remain prayerful."

It was not just churches and lawmakers reacting to the news. Metro Police Chief John Drake called the actions of Chauvin "an atrocious crime committed by a police officer."

Metro Police John Drake releases statement “It was abundantly clear to me last May that what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis was an atrocious crime committed by a police officer. While this afternoon’s verdict properly holds the man responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death accountable, I hope that it also creates momentum for communities and law enforcement to meaningfully work together in new ways to strengthen relationships and partnerships for the sake of us all.”

Community Oversight Board Executive Director Jill Fitcheard also released a statement regarding the Chauvin trial.

Community Oversight Board Executive Director Statement In the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the knee of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the Nation held its breath waiting for the day that accountability for his death would take place. Today, a group of people, who listened and viewed the recorded death of Mr. Floyd for weeks, made the right decision to hold Derek Chauvin accountable by finding him guilty of all counts for the senseless and horrific death that we all witnessed repeatedly. However, the Nation will not exhale just yet, there is a sentencing phase to come next. We hope that Mr. Floyd’s family can find solace in the Jurors decision today, but true accountability and justice will not be complete until a sentence matches the actions of the guilty party.

The Tennessee Titans took to social media after the verdict.

ACLU of Tennessee executive director Hedy Weinberg released this statement:

“Today’s historic verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin brings rare accountability for police. However, one verdict will not ensure transformative justice. Achieving this outcome for George Floyd is only the first step in addressing police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and the use of excessive force against Black and Brown communities dating back to police departments’ inception as slave patrols created to monitor, control, and oppress Black communities."

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on one charge of second-degree murder, one charge of third-degree murder, and one charge of second-degree manslaughter.

The second-degree murder charge carries up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced in eight weeks.