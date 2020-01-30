MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – As the world continues to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant there is a local young man who had the opportunity to meet him.
Miles Curry was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2010.
It’s a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.
He was in 4th grade at the time.
Curry was contacted by Make-A-Wish to have one of his dreams comes true.
He said his dream was to meet Kobe Bryant.
“My mom sent the Make-A-Wish people out of the room. She said you can do pretty much almost anything. I was like can I meet Kobe?”
It took months to get the wish granted.
When he found out it was going to become a reality he said he couldn’t believe it.
“I really didn’t know what was going on. It still really didn’t sink in.”
He and his mother were flown out to Los Angles along with 7 other Make-A-Wish families to meet ‘Black Mamba.’
“We’re in there shooting in the Lakers training facility. It was me and one other kid and we saw him as soon as he walked in. We were like that’s Kobe,” said Curry.
Miles said Kobe took them around the training facility and gave them a tour.
He snapped pictures with each child and signed memorabilia.
Miles said he had a chance to ask two questions to Kobe.
“I asked him what motivates him most in the game and what was is most memorable NBA moment.”
Miles said he’s still trying to cope with the news of his death.
“It seemed like something out of a bad movie. It’s still day by day. I can’t believe it happened. Especially somebody that you looked up to and admired. It was great loss. Kobe had just been my favorite player as long as I can remember. It wasn’t until I was little older when I realized the other side. Not just like the basketball player but like the work ethic, the motivation, what he was about and that just made me fall in love with him even more.”
Miles told News4 that he is healthy.
He turns 19 next month and has a dream of becoming a chef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.