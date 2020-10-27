NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Midstate native is recovering after piercing his foot on a nail trap in Pisgah National Forest on Sunday.
Tyler Mayo who, grew up in Franklin, was hiking with his girlfriend just outside of Asheville North Carolina when they took a few obscure trails. That’s when he says he stepped on something sharp.
“I just get this searing pain in my foot, and I look down and I had stepped on a nail trap,” he said.
He stepped on a board filled with nails that had “PETA PAYBACK” written on it. Mayo met with a Ranger today to show him the traps. They say they are investigating.
“My message would be to anyone considering doing something like this to please don’t. Really think about the repercussions that could come from it,” Mayo says.
PETA sent us a statement tonight saying that they’re offering a one-thousand-dollar reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
