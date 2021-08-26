NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the COVID-19 pediatric numbers continue to rise throughout the state, parents aren’t the only ones sharing their concerns.

Educators are too.

“We had 14,000 pediatric cases in the last seven days,” Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said.

This week Dr. Piercey announced children now make up 36% of Tennessee's reported COVID-19 cases.

As a teacher, Karen Sun is watching numbers grow in her own school district.

“That first week 1000 people, students, and staff, were quarantine across the district… and this week it’s 3,000,” Karen Sun, Teacher at East Nashville Magnet Middle said. Seeing the increase has been stressful for Sun, since her students are too young to get vaccinated.

“Working in a school right now with all the kids back just increases community spread, especially with the Delta variant we are seeing,” Sun stated.

As many districts implement COVID safety protocols while also tackling the learning loss, Sun is working to balance the two.

But even while enforcing guidelines, there are some realties that come up.

“The AC isn’t really working right now. So, what does that mean when the heat index is 102 degrees outside, and they are hot and sweaty coming in from recess and their masks are down and they are breathing all over each other,” said Sun.