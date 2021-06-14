NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To help tackle the significant learning loss across middle Tennessee, some teachers have decided to come out of retirement to teach in local summer programs.

To help tackle the significant learning loss across middle Tennessee, some teachers have decided to come out of retirement to teach in local summer programs.

"I knew that I wanted to help, and it was here," retired teacher Angela Lewis said.

When Angela Lewis heard about MNPS's Promising Scholars program, she knew it was time to come out of retirement.

"We lost a year and a half due to COVID. So a lot of the kids are behind... they will still need more time to get on the level that they should be on," Lewis said.

Metro Schools hoping to combat COVID learning loss with summer program NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The first day of Metro School’s Promising Scholars program kicked off this week.

The teacher of more than 40 years has taught elementary, middle, and high school. But this summer, Lewis said it's essential to get back to the basics with 1st grade.

"This is the foundation, and if they don't get it at this point, it is going to be hard for them to catch on," Lewis said.

According to Makeda Watson, Metro Schools Coordinator for Extended Learning, several teachers have also come out of retirement to support the Promising Scholars program.

"We do have a lot of students attending. So, we needed a lot of teachers and support staff and bus drivers to assist us," Watson said.

MNPS offers 'Promising Scholars' summer program Metro Nashville Public Schools are helping students who may have fallen behind during the pandemic with a new summer program.

Watson said the outpour of support would make a difference this summer.

"It's been great to see our teachers engaging with students and our students having a great time doing very meaningful and engaging activities," Watson stated.