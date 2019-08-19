Parnassus Books co-owner Karen Hayes remembers when Amazon first came on scene in the 90's.
Local book stores and even big box stores all struggled to survive.
"They started closing like crazy. There was a huge decrease in the number of independent book stores," said Hayes.
Now the internet giant now plans to open up a 4,600 square foot shop where Z Gallerie used to be in the Green Hills Mall.
While some love the idea of potentially being able to pay Amazon prices in a brick and mortar setting, others worry about what it will mean for the locals who were here first.
"It isn't just book stores. I mean, this is across platforms that Amazon is just slowly biting away at choice," said Hayes.
Despite the changing landscape, Parnassus is still thriving.
Hayes said the secret is things like hosting daily events and having exceptional employees.
They even have "shop dogs" to make the experience extra special.
"I come to Parnassus Books for the staff and the help," said customer Tandy Wilson.
Hayes believes they will pull through even when Amazon opens right across the street, but she is asking for help.
"I hope that it is a wake up call to people that independents and even just brick and mortar businesses within the city need to be supported. If you want choice, you need to support your local brick and mortar businesses," said Hayes.
We reached out to Amazon for comment, so far they haven't gotten back to us.
The new Nashville location is not yet listed on the Amazon Books website and they haven't announced an opening date.
They have, however, announced they're hiring for positions at the new store.
