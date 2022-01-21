NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No matter the outcome of Saturday's playoff game, the real winners are the local sports stores that sell Tennessee Titans merchandise.

At Sport Seasons, it's a mad dash for fans to get their Titans gear ahead of the playoff game Saturday. The Nashville-based small business specializes in local sports teams of all kinds. You can find everything from shirts and hats to socks and pom-poms for all ages.

According to Assistant Manager David Gumz, while jerseys are usually the #1 seller, this week's sales have been knit caps and hoodies. With the cold weather sticking around for the game, more people are coming into the store looking for warm weather gear.

Gumz said while Sport Seasons does a pretty steady business year-round of Titans merchandise, he's definitely seen an uptick in customers this week.

"A playoff situation is always different," Gumz explained. "Ya know, everybody gets excited for playoffs. You get those fans that aren't as into it during the regular season, but when it comes playoff time, everybody's all in."

There is still time to get your game day gear. Sport Seasons will have all three of their locations open early tomorrow morning before the afternoon game.

The Tennessee Titans take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium Saturday at 3:30 P.M.