SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) -  If you live near Columbia, Spring Hill or even Franklin, be on the look-out for Spider-Man. The do-gooder keeps showing up to find a way to make some young person's day.

For most of us the daily scrolling through Facebook produces the same old things. But when Stepehen Strickerhausen kept seeing the pictures of Spiderman in his neighborhood he needed to find out more.

"I said this kid is pretty cool,” Strickerhausen said.

The cool kid he discovered is 18-year-old Isaiah Brooks, who bought a Super Man suit, stood on street corners, visited kids, and brightened the day for strangers.

“I actually did just that, I went to Children’s Hospital after that and it was clear to me that kids loved it,” Brooks said. “They were all shocked like wow, Super Man."

The adults here admit they were not so caring to others at this age.

“I was not doing stuff like this when I was 18," one onlooker said.

Stephen so impressed by it all, made a call.

“I reached out to his Mom to see if there was anything he needed, she said he could use a tune-up on his car,” Brooks said.

Maury County started fundraising. Within two weeks, they raised more than $20,000 for the car. Spiderman now rolls thru town in red, turning heads in style.

“This is the right kid to receive something like that.”

Brooks said he still can't believe it.

“I think it's awesome, I want to thank everyone,” Brooks said. “I never would have thought people would be s kind and actually would buy me a brand-new car.”

