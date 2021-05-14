NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A former investment broker was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing nearly $934,000 from two elderly clients.
Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart says a former Investments Vice President at Raymond James & Associates, 66-year-old Fredrick Stow, of Franklin, pleaded guilty to securities fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft back in August.
Court records show that in 1982, Stow acted as the registered representative for three brokerage accounts owned by a retired WWII veteran. Stow reportedly changed investment firms several times, while transferring the man's accounts each time.
"Over time, Stow inserted himself into the financial affairs of this client and in the later years of the client’s life, he visited him at his home. Relatives at the hearing testified that the client died believing that his dwindling investment accounts were caused solely by stock market activity," U.S. Attorney Stewart stated.
Then in October 2015, Stow began forging wire transfer letters from the victim's IRA account to his own bank.
The 98-year-old man died in March 2018. Officials say Stow made 74 unauthorized transfers and stole more than $900,000 from him.
U.S. Attorney Stewart said within weeks of the victim's death in 2018, he stole another $32,000 from another elderly brokerage customer using similar methods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.