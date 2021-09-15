NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's best-known sculptor has the clay out and is creating new pieces that celebrate Tennessee history. The most recent is a Nobel peace prize winner. Alan LeQuire's steady hand and precision art never stops.
His latest project is a small sample of what's coming to Cumberland University in October. "When I'm working on a face, especially in a sculpture, you have to be very careful," LeQuire said.
It all happens in his gigantic West Nashville studio. Ghosts of the past find comfort here in the present. Alan's the man who built Athena in the Parthenon. He also created Musica at the Turnabout, and several others honoring women. He is best known for images of those who fought for the right to vote, and one special piece for Cornelia Fort and her passion for flying airplanes.
“It really gives me gratitude to create these portraits of women, just because there are so few monuments that honor women anywhere," LeQuire said.
Today it's a statue of Cordell Hull, FDR's long time secretary of State, best known in Nashville for landmarks. "People know about the lake and the dam, but they don't realize we've only had two Tennesseans who've won the Nobel Peace Prize, and they both come from the Carthage area.
Vice President Al Gore is the other. Gore will be there to see that careful clay work delivered to Hull's Cumberland University in October.
