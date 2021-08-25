Elementary school mathematics exercise book

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools has announced they will be closed Thursday and Friday, August 26th and 27th due to a staffing shortage. 

A spokesperson says school buildings will be cleaned and an antiviral mist will be used to sanitize. Athletic games will go on as planned as long as players are not on quarantine. 

To the South, Columbia Central High School announced they will be closed on Thursday August 26th due to staffing shortages. 

