NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools has announced they will be closed Thursday and Friday, August 26th and 27th due to a staffing shortage.
JUST IN: Due to staff shortages, all schools will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 26 & Friday, Aug. 27. This closure includes our daycares. We will take this time to deep clean our school buildings and use an antiviral mist in all of our buildings and on our school buses. #ccsdtn— Cheatham Schools (@CCBOE) August 25, 2021
A spokesperson says school buildings will be cleaned and an antiviral mist will be used to sanitize. Athletic games will go on as planned as long as players are not on quarantine.
To the South, Columbia Central High School announced they will be closed on Thursday August 26th due to staffing shortages.
August 25, 2021
