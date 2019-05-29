FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - For its ninth consecutive year, the Franklin Special School District (FSSD) is helping bridge the summer hunger gap for children with free breakfast and lunch.
The FSSD has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer a Seamless Summer Food Service Program during the months of May, June and July.
Breakfast and/or lunch will be provided to all kids up to the age of 18-years-old at local community sites.
An open dining site will be held at the Johnson Elementary School on Glass Lane for breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
The following are community partners and off-site serving locations:
- FSSD Summer Morning and Afternoon Care (MAC) and WeeMAC
- Franklin/Williamson County Boys & Girls Club
- Franklin Housing Authority
- Franktown Open Hearts
- The Gentry Education Foundation
- Williamson County Parks & Recreation at Academy Park
- Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park
- Mid-Cumberland Head Start
- My Friend’s House
- FSSD Young Scholars Institute at Poplar Grove
- Freedom Intermediate and Freedom Middle summer programs
- Cadet Place
- Apartment Villages of Harpeth Hills, and Liberty Oaks
Adults may also purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.50.
For more information, contact the FSSD Child Nutrition Supervisor.
