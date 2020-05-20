SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The city of Spring Hill is collecting data on a new road design to see if it'll help with a speeding problem.
The striping pattern placed on a part of Stewart Campbell Pointe is designed to get drivers' attention and the chicanes installed forces them to slow down.
News4 spoke with Dave Bechtel who's lived on the road for eight years. He sent us Ring camera video of two cars going by his house that appear to be driving faster than the 20 mph speed limit.
Bechtel says since the new design has been in place, he hasn't seen much improvement of drivers slowing down.
"If anything it's caused people to speed up because it looks like a joke... it's not just snarky responses on the internet, you see it every day, people are treating it like a video game now to see how fast they can maneuver these silly little concrete islands that they've installed," Bechtel said.
We reached out to the city administrator of Spring Hill Victor Lay who sent us the following statement in regards to the new design's results:
The city has continued to monitor the corridor by placing traffic data collection devices (traffic tubes) and RADAR Boards in the area to see how the traffic is performing. So far the results are mixed. The tube data indicated high speeds still occurring while the later RADAR data showed much closer compliance. The city will continue to collect and evaluate data.
Lay went on to say that the city takes speeding complaints very seriously and they will continue to review the new design's results.
