NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rideshare drivers across the nation are protesting on Wednesday for more pay and job security, including some in Nashville.
Some made the decision to protest the rideshare companies called it a big sacrifice because it’s their full-time job.
“This is how we put food on the table. This is how we pay our rent,” said driver Charlene Perez.
Perez said the sacrifice is worth it.
“We go on strike. We say we have a choice not to use your platform. We have a choice not to use your product,” said Perez.
A nationwide motion by rideshare drivers to protest for more pay, better treatment and job security.
Perez said she and others have noticed Uber prices rising.
“He asked me ‘Is there a shortage of drivers today? Why is my ride costing me so much?’” said Perez.
She also said Uber and Lyft make drivers maintain a certain acceptance rate to receive bonuses and rides. This causes drivers to feel like they hve to accept some rides where they don’t feel comfortable.
“We feel obligated to take rides in areas where our safety might be in jeopardy,” she said.
Uber and Lyft sent News4 statements about Wednesday’s protest.
“Drivers are at the heart of our service. We can’t succeed without them,” Uber said in a statement.
“Drivers’ hourly earnings have increased 7% in the past two years and over 75% of drivers drive less than 10 hours a week,” Lyft said in a statement. “On average Lyft drivers make over $20 an hour.”
Drivers in Nashville said they just wanted to be treated right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.