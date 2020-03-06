NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As Nashville and Middle Tennessee rebuild from the devastating tornadoes, several restaurants and stores have free offerings for volunteers and victims this weekend.
Sedona Taphouse will be serving free meals in Nashville that will include cheeseburgers, chips and brownies Friday until 4 p.m. and every day from 1-4 p.m. except Sunday, March 8 until power is restored to the restaurant.
The whole community is invited to join. Sedona Taphouse is located at 1120 3rd Ave. N. Nashville, TN 37208.
Wingstop will have its food truck in Nashville serving free food to volunteers and residents affected by the tornado. The food truck will be in Nashville this Saturday and Sunday at 2013 25th Ave. N from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit organization started by champion BBQ pitmasters, will be at Nissan Stadium preparing hot meals and distributing them throughout nearby areas.
