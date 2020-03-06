Sedona Taphouse Team
Courtesy: Sedona Taphouse

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As Nashville and Middle Tennessee rebuild from the devastating tornadoes, several restaurants and stores have free offerings for volunteers and victims this weekend.

Sedona Taphouse will be serving free meals in Nashville that will include cheeseburgers, chips and brownies Friday until 4 p.m. and every day from 1-4 p.m. except Sunday, March 8 until power is restored to the restaurant.

The whole community is invited to join. Sedona Taphouse is located at 1120 3rd Ave. N. Nashville, TN 37208.

Wingstop will have its food truck in Nashville serving free food to volunteers and residents affected by the tornado. The food truck will be in Nashville this Saturday and Sunday at 2013 25th Ave. N from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit organization started by champion BBQ pitmasters, will be at Nissan Stadium preparing hot meals and distributing them throughout nearby areas.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.