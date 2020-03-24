Local restaurants helping employees during Coronavirus pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit professions during the Coronavirus pandemic with people being asked to stay home and restaurants forced to close their dining rooms.
“We've had to adapt as quickly as possible to all the changing mandates and regulations,” says Ali Gensert, Director of Sales and Marketing for 4Top Hospitality. “We’ve adjusted from being full service dining restaurants to basically being take out and delivery only. So it's been challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole.”
In many situations across the country, restaurant employees are out of a job until this pandemic is over. Others have had their hours cut back significantly. Because so many restaurant works don’t know if they’ll see a paycheck next week, many owners and restaurant groups are stepping up to help.
If you purchase a gift card at 4Top Hospitality restaurants like Amergio, Saltine or Char, you'll be directly helping out their employees with health benefits. As of Monday, 100% of gift card sales have been going to support healthcare benefits for eligible employees. Etch and Etc. are also participating. You can even buy a gift card online if you want to stay self-quarantined at home.
“At this point, anything helps,” says Gensert. “Whether you're picking up food to-go or getting delivery or purchasing a gift card. Every little bit helps keep the restaurant business alive right now.”
Amerigo and Char are also offering free delivery to anyone who lives within a 10 mile radius of the restaurant.
The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit professions during the Coronavirus pandemic with people being asked to stay home and restaurants forced to close their dining rooms.
“We've had to adapt as quickly as possible to all the changing mandates and regulations,” says Ali Gensert, Director of Sales and Marketing for 4Top Hospitality. “We’ve adjusted from being full service dining restaurants to basically being take out and delivery only. So it's been challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole.”
In many situations across the country, restaurant employees are out of a job until this pandemic is over. Others have had their hours cut back significantly. Because so many restaurant works don’t know if they’ll see a paycheck next week, many owners and restaurant groups are stepping up to help.
If you purchase a gift card at 4Top Hospitality restaurants like Amergio, Saltine or Char, you'll be directly helping out their employees with health benefits. As of Monday, 100% of gift card sales have been going to support healthcare benefits for eligible employees. Etch and Etc. are also participating. You can even buy a gift card online if you want to stay self-quarantined at home.
“At this point, anything helps,” says Gensert. “Whether you're picking up food to-go or getting delivery or purchasing a gift card. Every little bit helps keep the restaurant business alive right now.”
Amerigo and Char are also offering free delivery to anyone who lives within a 10 mile radius of the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.