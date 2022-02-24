NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For many, owning a home is part of the American dream, but the rates at which some minority groups own homes remains low across the country.
Jessica Williams’ father instilled a love of real estate in her at a young age, and after she graduated from Fisk University, she took on the world of real estate.
"One of my absolute greatest accomplishments," Williams said. "Is being able to help young, beautiful, African American people make excellent moves in real estate.”
Increasing black homeownership in Nashville has been the main goal for Williams since day one, and she says it all starts with education.
"We are always trying to position everyone to win and get into the best financial position that they possibly can," Williams said.
Williams not only educates her clients on how to start their homeownership journey, but also works with those wanting to get into the real estate industry.
"It's important that we all are being taught this, because for me personally, I’ve always had an interest, but I didn’t know it was this tangible," realtor Anastasha Scott said.
According to an NPR analysis of Urban Institute data, in 2019, the black homeownership rate was about as low as the 1960’s nationwide, which is when private, race-based discrimination was legal.
"I don’t find it surprising at all because honestly nothing has changed," realtor Anita-Lorraine Garrison-Crews said.
Garrison-Crews works with Williams and says more should be done to make sure everyone is getting a fair shot.
Changes Garrison-Crews says she's slowly starting to see.
"I just took a client to the bank, and they ask specifically ‘what is the ethnicity?’, age and so forth, because now they’re actually having to have a survey done so that they can keep track of the minorities that are going into banks for a home ownership and that are getting denied," Garrison-Crews said.
Williams and her fellow realtors also work with local lawmakers to educate themselves about the ins-and-outs of development, with hopes to fulfill their mission of more affordable housing and more black homeownership in our city.
"Every single last person has the ability to grow ourselves and I believe that if we work together and support each other, we can see the city that we want to see, we can see the incomes we want to see and we can live the lives that we want to live," Williams said.
