SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - Chris Harris, AKA Blacc Boi Juice, is wanted out of Smyrna for evading police during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Harris was in a stolen vehicle which was also involved in a motor vehicle crash previously.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.