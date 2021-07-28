NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many of Americans have been following the unfolding story of Simone Biles and her mental health battle this week. After removing herself from the team final, this morning she withdrew from the individual all around competition.

News 4 spoke with a local licensed professional counselor to see what might have led to this.

"Things that we might not be aware of, but also changes that might have taken place in how they approach the game during these Olympics, who can be present, who can't be present," Dr. Corey M. Teague of Murfreesboro said, adding that elite athletes seem to do a pretty good job of learning themselves and having optimal health before competitions.

Biles mentioned "having a little bit of the twisties", which are similar to yips in other sports, unable to connect her mind and body in the air.

"Trusting yourself as an athlete to do your job, if you are dealing with things within yourself, you have to think about that first," Teague said. "Any intrapersonal things that you may be dealing with within you that can cause that, but there could be things outside of you that is contributing to that as well."

The expectation of being the best again also adds pressure to Biles.

"There is a definite weight one it," Teague told News 4. "You have this expectation of yourself, people have expectations of you, then your coaches, and you have teammates and what they expect from you because you fit in this way. That is a lot of pressure."