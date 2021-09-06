NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday night, City Winery will host a benefit concert featuring more than a dozen artists, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey, James Otto, Eric Paslay, Sarah Potenza, Anthony Nunziata, Blessing Offor, Drew Baldridge, Jacob Bryant, and Tigirlily. 100% of the proceeds will go to the flooding victims, according to a press release for the event.
A local music producer with a strong connection to Waverly felt compelled to give back in a big way.
When flash flooding hit his hometown, Jeremy Vaughn was thousands of miles away. “We felt a little helpless being that far away from Waverly,” he explained. “It was really terrible. I couldn’t even hear from my family. I want to say it was, like, 26 hours before I could hear if they’re OK. So, of course all these thoughts were going through my head.”
Now a music producer, who splits his time between California and Nashville, Vaughn felt compelled to do something.
“It’s just super personal, obviously, with it being my hometown. I’ve just go to give back in some way possible,” he said. “Some people have actually been buying tickets for the families that were affected,” Vaughn added. “So, now they’re able to come themselves, so hopefully they’ll be able to just relax a little bit and enjoy the show.”
Vaughn hopes the show is a reflection of the town he loves. “There’s one thing that I’ve always missed about my community, and it’s just how everybody comes together whenever someone's in need. So, it’s just super important to give back to that community, because they are always there for you.”
To watch the show Tuesday night, click here.
