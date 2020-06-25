NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Go to any post office and you know it can be a pretty busy place. From packages to people walking in and out, workers are constantly coming into contact with the public.
A photo shows just one example of a common exchange. The problem? The employee is not wearing a mask during the pandemic. The photo also shows the worker holding a package without gloves.
Even though the location only allows three customers in the room at a time and there are glass barriers in place, the fact that a government worker is not wearing PPE while interacting with the public is troubling.
“Regarding the photo, I haven’t seen it. And I think it was a US Government worker, with the postal office. So it’s not a Metro employee per se. I’ll tell you this...wearing a mask is one of the most important things I think we can do at this moment,” Dr. Alex Jahangir said.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro COVID-19 task force says during a time where we are seeing spikes across the nation of positive cases, everyone should do their part and wear a mask.
“Mayor Cooper--through executive order is requiring anyone who enters metro buildings to wear a mask. All the public health orders, signed by Dr. Caldwell require any business that opened--for employees to wear a mask. And it is critical. It is critical to keep from preventing the spread of this disease from happening,” Dr. Jahangir said.
News 4 reached out to the US Postal Service. We wanted to know, what are their rules when it comes to PPE and their workers.
The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our highest priority. Postal employees are required to wear a face covering when there is a state or local order or directive in place, such as there is in Kentucky at this time. In Tennessee, the state does not require people to wear face coverings in public. In such instances, the Postal Service encourages the use of a face covering and makes coverings available to employees. In addition, the Postal Service has taken additional safety measures such as installation of Plexiglass guards (which is depicted in the photograph) and floor markings with blue take to promote appropriate social distancing (as depicted in the photograph).
As for those still choosing not to wear a mask, Dr. Jahangir says please think about yourself and your loved ones. Because he says, the Coronavirus has not gone away.
“Wearing a mask is critical right now and I think when you don’t do that, you’re not helping the cause of getting this virus, better in our community,” Dr. Jahangir said.
Dr. Jahangir added that if you enter a business where an employee is not wearing a mask, don't’ patronize them. Simply tell them your concerns or just leave, and report the area business to Hub Nashville.
