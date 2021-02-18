NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TDOT crews have been working nonstop this week with snowplows trying to keep the roads safe, but they’re not the only ones. Private companies with snowplow equipment are helping people to navigate around town as well.
Ryan Johnson, owner of Main Street Landscape in Wilson County has been behind the wheel more often than not this week. "We saw something similar to this in 2015," Johnson told News 4 Nashville Thursday from his truck.
But the winter storms then weren't as persistent. "I don't think we will get a break this week," Johnson said. Ryan has the help of eleven other workers, with his business serving Sumner, Wilson, Davidson and Rutherford County.
"This is typically not what we like doing," Johnson said of snowplowing 24-7. "Some guys may be upwards of 120 hours this week."
And they're working with some upgraded equipment.
"Thats a boss V-plow, nine and a half foot V plow," Johnson said. Johnson bought that after the 2015 winter storm that hit the middle Tennessee area.
"We bought about $25,000 of snow equipment that year,"
He is putting it to good use this week.
"Lot of properties use skid steers because there are tight areas," Johnson said, as his business plowed Demos' restaurant in Murfreesboro Thursday.
"Lot of times it can roll it out to the bigger plows and speeds up time a lot better."
Since Sunday, the snowplows for Main Street Landscape have done just commercial property. "The style of equipment would not work (for residential). It would tear up driveways. It's not about the money it's about serving our customers."
