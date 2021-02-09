NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A local pizza shop in Nashville is giving back to frontline heroes working during the pandemic one slice at a time.

Tailgate Brewery has started its "Pizza with a purpose" initiative at all three of its locations.

Customers can buy a pizza for $8.20 and donate it to a healthcare worker at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

What better way to celebrate the initiative than on National Pizza Day?

