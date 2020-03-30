There are certain images that just seem to capture the emotion and reality of major news events. A local photographer has just snapped one of those images, one that tells the story of family life during the pandemic.
“What does Elsa sing?" mom Dana Troglen asked, sitting on a porch in Pulaski. "She doesn’t know how to sing, does she?”
“Let it go! Let it go!” sang Dana's three-year-old daughter Stella.
The two sat with a basket of colored pencils and some sheets of paper.
Singing and coloring together, Dana is passing a love of art to her daughter. Art, after all, is what Dana does.
“I really love to capture natural candid moments," she said, referring to her photography business. “I like to pull out emotion with my pictures. I like to tell stories with my pictures. I like to make people think and feel something with the pictures that I capture.”
The pandemic is hard on an artist.
“I’ve had to cancel all my Easter sessions," said Dana. "The last time I worked was about two weeks ago.”
The pandemic is also hard on a mom.
“She's been asking, 'why can’t I go to school? Why can’t I go to my friends’ houses?'” said Dana.
When you're an artist, you don't stop telling stories, waiting for something to pass. You tell the story of life right now.
Dana caught an image of Stella riding through a neighborhood in a mask, a mix of normal and a time that's anything but normal.
It's a mother and daughter telling a story together.
“I’m proud that it’s my daughter on that bicycle that I shot, and that she’s able to represent exactly what I was trying to create," said Dana. “I think we both succeeded behind the camera and in front of the camera in showing what’s going on in our world.”
