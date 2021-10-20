NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Wednesday, the White House unveiled its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for children ages 5-11. Local pharmacies are just awaiting the green light.
According to the White House, 15 million doses will be shipped to providers across the U.S. within the first week of approval, which is expected in the coming weeks. Dr. Jeobu Peter, owner of PrimeCare Pharmacy in Gallatin, estimated he will administer the first few doses before Thanksgiving.
“I got calls even today asking like, ‘can I come and get a shot today?’ and I was like, ‘no, it’s not approved yet,’” he said.
A recent poll by Gallup showed 55% of U.S. parents with children under 12 would get their kids vaccinated, while the other 45% would not. Peter said the Delta variant made the case for getting kids the shot more urgent. “More and more kids get [COVID] and holidays are coming,” Peter explained. “It’s very important something comes through before that and we can give everybody vaccines.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, six million children have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, one million of them since early September amid the Delta variant wave.
Peter said children in the upcoming approval bracket will receive one-third of the dose adults get, but the efficacy is the same. The needles will also be smaller.
