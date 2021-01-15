MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A local pastor said he was on the U.S. Capitol steps while the deadly insurrection took place last week.

News 4 sat down one-on-one for an interview with Pastor Greg Locke with Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet.

Locke said he's outspoken because he's standing up for his First Amendment right.

"I think it's needed," Locke said. "And I think its conflict that we have to have moving forward because I think it emboldens people."

Locke is no stranger to finding himself in the midst of controversy. His church invited conservative political consultant Roger Stone to speak.

Roger Stone speaks at Mid-State church service MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Roger Stone spoke at Global Vision Bible Church’s Sunday service, …

Locke said he was at the U.S. Capitol getting to the steps, praying, and preaching. At the same time, the insurrection went on behind him. Locke said he believes it wasn't President Donald Trump's supporters who instigated it. He's speaking up and said it's better than staying quiet.

"And so, people just say just stay in your church stay in your pulpit and talk about Jesus," Locke said. "When they shut all the churches down, then we're in a mess. So, I don't avoid the controversy. I don't look for it, but I'm not afraid of it."

Locke has become known for speaking in support of President Trump and inviting polarizing right-wing political speakers to his church, even saying other pastors have told him to pull back his rhetoric.

Mt. Juliet church vandalized ahead of scheduled Roger Stone appearance MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A church in Mt. Juliet where Roger Stone is scheduled to speak nex…

"I think the church has been turned over to cowards long enough, and I want them to hear people that have a strong voice. And have done the work and are willing to go to jail for that work," Locke said.