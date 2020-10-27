NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Several groups have stepped in to help the children of Laronda Jolly whose skeletal remains were found Monday in her apartment after an eviction notice was served. She hadn’t been seen by other family members since 2018.

All her adult children have been diagnosed with developmental disabilities and were living with her until her discovery. Adult Protective Services will take the lead, but organizations like Intercity Ministries have stepped in to help where they can.

“Unfortunately, our children are exposed to a lot more than we realize and I’m sure that’s the situation with this family as well,” Todd Flowers with Nashville Intercity Ministries said.

“They were incredibly distraught by what they saw and experienced in the middle.”

Flowers was able to help put the siblings in a hotel for several nights, at the police’s request, until Adult Protective Services could continue care. He says it was the least he could do to help the police who are put into nearly impossible situations like this every day.

“Our officers are put in thee situations a lot more than we realize,” Flowers says.