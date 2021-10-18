NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 17 missionaries from the United States and Canada were kidnapped in Haiti, according to Christian Aid Ministries. Five of those people are children. Haitian security forces say the suspected kidnappers are local gang members.
"Usually there's a trip leader who's from out place but we try to work with locals who are on the ground who can show us where to go, who speak the language, that can help us make those prudent decisions in order to keep us safe," said Woodmont Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Nathan Parker.
Parker says that they aim to send a couple of missionary groups internationally to fill different needs each year.
"We've had long time partnerships on almost every continent and to this day we have really neat partnerships," Parker said. "We call them mission partnerships in Sierra Leone where we have a school where we support 200 students education and teacher's education."
Parker said while their mission centers on education, safety is top of mind. This is why they prepare missionaries ahead of time, especially while traveling to third world countries.
"I've attended training sessions on what to do in case of kidnapping that even goes that far here at our state convention provides training and resources on very practical ways to stay safe," Parker said.
Theresa Patterson from Parish Twinning Program says she hasn't traveled to Haiti in nearly three years.
"I've had to for many months now advise people not to travel and I think most people are getting the news and hearing everything about the kidnappings and gangs and so forth," Patterson said.
Her organization has linked hundreds of catholic churches in the U.S. with parishes in Haiti. Patterson has traveled to Haiti more than 100 times with people who have never been there before.
"We have a coordinator there and he takes care of responsibility of the hospitality house and our office but even he has had difficulty trying to get to our office because of safety and concerns of kidnapping," Patterson said.
Patterson says that she will continue to warn people against traveling to Haiti until more is done to fight the gang activity there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.