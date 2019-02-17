(WSMV) - Everyone around the Midstate is preparing for lots of rain and the flooding that comes with it. Water levels are already high from the rain we've already had and are expected to climb this week.

4WARN Blog: Heavy rain with flood threat begins Tuesday

Emergency management agencies News4 spoke with said they're prepared for whatever comes their way, having their boats and SUVs ready to go. 

News4 spoke with James Shand who knows several days of rain means plenty of flooding in his backyard.

He remembers the last time it happened.

"All the way up almost to my garage. It was up to the wheels of my camper," Shand who lives in west Nashville said.

Sandy Creek runs behind his home. Moving lawn equipment and his cars before the rain hits is a must.

"It's going to overflow and there will be probably all kinds of trash coming down that creek that I will have to pick up and get rid of," Shand said.

Helping anyone who gets stuck in floodwaters will be a top priority for emergency management agencies.

Across Middle Tennessee, teams are getting ready.

Sumner County EMA Director Ken Weidner said rescues are not as simple as most people think.

"We consider that dirty water. It could be contaminated water. So, we got equipment that protects our personnel both from the chemicals and the elements," Weidner said.

On Monday, Weidner and his team will be tying up loose ends ahead of several rounds of rain coming down this week.

He said the rain already on the ground hasn't helped.

"The water table is high. The ground is absolutely saturated and the 5 to 7 or 7 to 10 inches of rain they're talking about now, we could really have some situations," Weidner said.

Nashville Mayor David Briley's office is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Metro Water Services, and the Office of Emergency Management to monitor the rainfall and its impacts on waterways around the city in order to mitigate the flooding risk as much as possible.

“I want the residents of our city to know that we are taking this situation very seriously. It is imperative that everyone be careful as we move through this week and stay updated on any weather developments," said Mayor Briley in a statement.

With so much rain expected, officials are watching carefully to keep everyone safe.

Officials are also offering some tips that residents can do now to be ready for potential flooding.

  • Clean up around storm drains and clear openings on top of storm grates so storm waters have a place to escape.
  • Call your local emergency management agency if you see roadway ponding or experience flooding. Contact your local public works if you believe storm drains in your neighborhood are clogged.
  • If roads start flooding, DO NOT try to drive through it. One of the biggest problems people underestimate are the power of flood waters.

News4 viewers list of places prone to flooding

Which areas do you know of are the most prone to flooding everytime it rains? You let us know on Facebook, and we compiled a list of area roads with the most problems. If you have a spot not on this list, email us at news@wsmv.com.

City Street/Cross-Street
Nashville 51st Avenue
Nashville Briley Parkway near Opryland
East Nashville Orr Avenue at Elm Hill Pike
West Nashville Charlotte Pike at American Road
Antioch I-24 at Bell Road
Bellevue Newsom Station Road and Highway 70
Gallatin Lower Station Camp Creek Road
Goodlettsville Long Hollow Pike / I-65 Entrance Ramp
Hermitage Dodson Chapel Road at James Key Lane
Mt. Juliet Golden Bear Gateway at Stonehollow Way
Lynchburg Highway 129

