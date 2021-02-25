NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Eating disorders affect millions of Americans every year and like many other conditions, the pandemic has only made things worse.
Statistics show that about 40 million Americans have been diagnosed with an eating disorder, but experts say that number is underreported.
“I was compulsively exercising at the gym all the time, doing all this sort of really unhealthy behavior,” said Mackenzie Fox. “And I think being a person in a larger body as well, kind of went unnoticed for a long time.
While Mackenzie is celebrating 10 years in her recovery from an eating disorder, local advocates like Courtney Grimes of the nonprofit organization Renewed say it's been an especially tough year for many others.
“Unfortunately we’ve experienced a lot of folks who’ve had a lot of relapse in their recovery process over the last year,” Grimes said. “Think about you are stuck at home around all this food.”
This week is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, and Grimes says her organization is doing everything they can to help people understand just how serious an eating disorder can be.
“It is the mental illness that carries the highest mortality rate. We’re always lobbying for insurance companies to cover more and more treatments,” she said.
Fox offers this message to those who may be scared to take that first step:
“It is a hard battle. And it is so worth fighting,” she said. “You’re going to reap so many benefits on the other side. Once you establish what works best for you, choosing recovery is one of the best decisions you can make.”
If you think you’re dealing with an eating disorder, the folks at Renewed have free support groups.
For more information on Renewed and the work they do click here.
