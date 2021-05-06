NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We’re right in the middle of one of the biggest days of online giving in Middle Tennessee.
The “Big Payback” is happening right now, with the goal of showering non-profits with generosity.
For the past seven years the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has asked people in our community to donate money to support local non-profits.
This year there’s more than 1,000 participating, all hoping for some generosity for their programs.
Each year the Big Payback hosts more than 900 organizations, to try and give them a funding boost.
Since 2014, they’ve cumulatively raised nearly $21 million, with a total of $147,000 donations for area schools, religious institutions, and charities.
News4 spoke to one non-profit involved, 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, which celebrates its 30th year in 2021.
The organization supports young black boys in grades 5-12, with academic enrichment, experiential learning, and preparation for college and careers.
100 Black Men Executive Director Lori Adukeh says their organization benefits greatly from the Big Payback.
“A lot of the donations go directly to the field trips we offer, the lunches and meals that we would offer,” Adukeh said. “Our summer program is pretty extensive, it runs six weeks, Monday through Friday, and it’s an excellent opportunity for the kids to get out there and meet other community leaders, as well as the 100 black men.”
As of 5 a.m. Thursday, there has been over $1.8 million donated to 843 organizations.
The Big Payback goes until 6 tonight. To find out more about how you can contribute click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.